UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 31 Groupe Parot SA :
* Q4 pro forma revenue EUR 104 million ($112.09 million), up 14.8% versus year ago
* Expects in 2017 new year of growth with 600 million euros target for revenue and more than 40,000 vehicles sold yearly in 2020 Source text: bit.ly/2kQR5zX Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9278 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources