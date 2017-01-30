UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 30 Sprouts Farmers Market Inc
* Sprouts Farmers Market Inc- On Jan 30 board approved amendments to company's bylaws to implement proxy access - SEC Filing
* Sprouts Farmers Market Inc- Amendment to permit stockholders owning at least 3% of co's stock for at least 3 years to nominate directors - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2kkCKP5] Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources