Jan 30 Azure Midstream Partners Lp -

* Azure Midstream Partners, Lp voluntary filing for relief under Chapter 11

* Co expects to maintain sufficient liquidity to maintain its business operations until such time as a sale is consummated

* Anticipates filing motion to approve procedures for a sale of all or substantially all of its assets, as well as a Chapter 11 plan

* Has been able to reach consensual agreement with lenders under that certain credit agreement dated as of Feb 27, 2015