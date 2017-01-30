BRIEF-Monnet Ispat and Energy says it has not filed for bankruptcy
* Says reference of co in article is with reference to Gupta Coal which has filed for bankruptcy Source text: (http://bit.ly/2siKumw) Further company coverage:
Jan 30 Azure Midstream Partners Lp -
* Azure Midstream Partners, Lp voluntary filing for relief under Chapter 11
* Co expects to maintain sufficient liquidity to maintain its business operations until such time as a sale is consummated
* Anticipates filing motion to approve procedures for a sale of all or substantially all of its assets, as well as a Chapter 11 plan
* Has been able to reach consensual agreement with lenders under that certain credit agreement dated as of Feb 27, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* RBI list also names Jaypee Infratech, Bhushan Power, Monnet
LUXEMBOURG, June 16 European Union finance ministers agreed on Friday on rules setting the order in which bank creditors would be hit in case of wind-downs, in a bid to accelerate the build-up of banks' capital buffers to reduce the chances of public-funded bailouts.