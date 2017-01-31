Jan 31 Coltene Holding AG :

* Increased its net sales by 4.0% to 160.7 million Swiss francs ($161.52 million)(2015: 154.5 million Swiss francs) in financial year 2016

* Based on higher sales figures, company also expects an increase in operating profit (EBIT) and net profit.

* Estimates FY EBIT to amount to 23.3 million Swiss francs(2015: CHF 20.4 million), an increase of 14.3%.

* For FY net profit, Coltene expects an increase of 29.5% to 17.3 million Swiss francs (2015: CHF 13.3 million) thanks to a more favorable currency situation. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9949 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)