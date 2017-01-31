BRIEF-Oman's Sahara Hospitality H1 profit flat at 1.3 mln rials
* H1 net income after tax 1.3 million rials versus 1.3 million rials year ago
Jan 31 Tower Property Fund Limited :
* Core earnings increase of 8 pct
* Distributable earnings increased to r130 million
* Interim distribution decreased by 15 pct to 38.4 cents per share
* Operating profit up 47 pct to r195 million
* R240 million of additional profits expected to be realised within 30 month
* Revenue increased by 22 pct to r223 million and operating profit by 47 pct to r195 million when compared to 30 november 2015 results
* Distribution of 38.4 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
BEIJING, June 18 China Minsheng Banking's loans to Anbang Insurance Group amount to $100 million, and not 100 billion yuan ($15 billion) as rumoured, bank chairman Hong Qi told shareholders, adding that the loans are secure, local media Caixin reported.
DUBAI, June 18 Low oil prices may dampen most Gulf stock markets on Sunday but positive corporate news in Qatar may help that bourse continue to recover moderately from losses due to the economic sanctions against Doha.