Jan 31 Tower Property Fund Limited :

* Core earnings increase of 8 pct

* Distributable earnings increased to r130 million

* Interim distribution decreased by 15 pct to 38.4 cents per share

* Operating profit up 47 pct to r195 million

* R240 million of additional profits expected to be realised within 30 month

* Revenue increased by 22 pct to r223 million and operating profit by 47 pct to r195 million when compared to 30 november 2015 results

* Distribution of 38.4 cents per share