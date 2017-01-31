Jan 31 GFK SE :

* Gfk closed fiscal year 2016 down versus prior year

* According to preliminary figures, GFK group's sales in fiscal year 2016 were 3.8 percent down versus the prior year and reached approximately 1,484 million euros ($1.59 billion)(prior year: 1,543.4 million euros)

* FY organic growth was minus 1.7 percent.

* FY adjusted operating income was 154 million euros resulting in a decline of approximately 34 million euros versus the prior year

* Given the existing challenges in both sectors, GFK will have difficulty in improving on its prior year's margin in 2017

* Gfk assumes that the group will continue to face a challenging competitive environment in 2017