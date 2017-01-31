EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Jan 31 Cadila Healthcare Ltd :
* consol Dec quarter net profit 2.82 billion rupees
* consol Dec quarter total income from operations 23.64 billion rupees
* consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 4.31 billion rupees as per ind-as; consol total income from operations was 24.09 billion rupees Source text:(bit.ly/2kbhitz) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: