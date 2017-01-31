BRIEF-Oman's Sahara Hospitality H1 profit flat at 1.3 mln rials
* H1 net income after tax 1.3 million rials versus 1.3 million rials year ago
Jan 31 UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA):
* FCA fines Deutsche Bank 163 million stg for serious anti-money laundering controls failings
* Fined Deutsche Bank for failing to maintain an adequate anti-money laundering AML control framework between 1 Jan 2012 and 31 Dec 2015
* FCA found significant deficiencies throughout Deutsche Bank's AML control framework
* Largest financial penalty for AML controls failings ever imposed by FCA, or its predecessor financial services authority
* Co used by unidentified customers to transfer about $10 billion from Russia to offshore bank accounts in manner suggestive of financial crime
* A further $3.8 billion in suspicious "one-sided trades" also occurred Link to press release: (bit.ly/2kJMsYV) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
BEIJING, June 18 China Minsheng Banking's loans to Anbang Insurance Group amount to $100 million, and not 100 billion yuan ($15 billion) as rumoured, bank chairman Hong Qi told shareholders, adding that the loans are secure, local media Caixin reported.
DUBAI, June 18 Low oil prices may dampen most Gulf stock markets on Sunday but positive corporate news in Qatar may help that bourse continue to recover moderately from losses due to the economic sanctions against Doha.