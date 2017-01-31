BRIEF-Oman's Sahara Hospitality H1 profit flat at 1.3 mln rials
* H1 net income after tax 1.3 million rials versus 1.3 million rials year ago
Jan 31 Deutsche Bank
* Says has reached settlements with UK's FCA and New York State Department of Financial Services over Russian securities trades
* Deutsche bank says under terms of the settlement with the FCA, agreed to pay civil monetary penalties of approximately 163 million pounds
* Deutsche bank says settlement amounts are already materially reflected in existing litigation reserves Source text bit.ly/2jpdzvl Further company coverage:
BEIJING, June 18 China Minsheng Banking's loans to Anbang Insurance Group amount to $100 million, and not 100 billion yuan ($15 billion) as rumoured, bank chairman Hong Qi told shareholders, adding that the loans are secure, local media Caixin reported.
DUBAI, June 18 Low oil prices may dampen most Gulf stock markets on Sunday but positive corporate news in Qatar may help that bourse continue to recover moderately from losses due to the economic sanctions against Doha.