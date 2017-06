Jan 31 Severn Trent Plc :

* Now expects net customer Outcome Delivery Incentive (Odi) rewards for full-year 2016/17 to be ahead of previous guidance of 15 million stg

* Now expects to at least meet or exceed level achieved last year (23.2 million stg, pre-tax at 12/13 prices)

* No material change to other technical guidance for full year and Severn Trent confirms that it continues to perform in line with expectations