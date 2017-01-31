BRIEF-Oman's Sahara Hospitality H1 profit flat at 1.3 mln rials
* H1 net income after tax 1.3 million rials versus 1.3 million rials year ago
Jan 31 Charles Stanley Group Plc
* Maintaining positive momentum across all divisions and trading is in line with management expectations
* Total funds under management and administration ("FUMA") at 31 December 2016 were 22.7 billion stg representing an increase of 0.9 pct compared to 22.5 billion stg at 30 September 2016
* Revenues in core business for quarter to 31 December 2016 increased, on a like-for-like basis, by 10.8 pct to 35.2 million stg
* We are seeing revenues improving across business; driven by favourable market conditions, continuing shift to fee based tariffs and higher trading activity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, June 18 China Minsheng Banking's loans to Anbang Insurance Group amount to $100 million, and not 100 billion yuan ($15 billion) as rumoured, bank chairman Hong Qi told shareholders, adding that the loans are secure, local media Caixin reported.
DUBAI, June 18 Low oil prices may dampen most Gulf stock markets on Sunday but positive corporate news in Qatar may help that bourse continue to recover moderately from losses due to the economic sanctions against Doha.