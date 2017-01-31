Jan 31 Intermediate Capital Group Plc
* Says total assets under management up 3 percent to 22.6
billion euros in the three months to end December.
* Says raised 600 million euros of new third party money in
the quarter.
* Says third party fee earning assets under management up 5
percebt to 17.3 billion euros.
* Says fundraising performance in line with expectations.
* Says investment portfolio fell 4 percent in the quarter.
* Says investment portfolio performance remains robust and
funds performing in line with expectations.
(Reporting By Simon Jessop)