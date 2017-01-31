Jan 31 Ringkjoebing Landbobank A/S :

* FY profit before tax increased by 12 percent to 661 million Danish crowns ($95 million)

* FY core earnings increased to 617 million crowns, an increase of 5 percent

* Expectations for core earnings of 515 million - 615 million crowns in 2017, plus result for portfolio

* FY proposed dividend raised from 30 crowns to 36 crows per share

* New buy-back programme for up to 170 million crowns is also proposed, increasing total pay-out ratio to 62 percent

