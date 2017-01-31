BRIEF-Oman's Sahara Hospitality H1 profit flat at 1.3 mln rials
* H1 net income after tax 1.3 million rials versus 1.3 million rials year ago
Jan 31 Ringkjoebing Landbobank A/S :
* FY profit before tax increased by 12 percent to 661 million Danish crowns ($95 million)
* FY core earnings increased to 617 million crowns, an increase of 5 percent
* Expectations for core earnings of 515 million - 615 million crowns in 2017, plus result for portfolio
* FY proposed dividend raised from 30 crowns to 36 crows per share
* New buy-back programme for up to 170 million crowns is also proposed, increasing total pay-out ratio to 62 percent

($1 = 6.9560 Danish crowns)
BEIJING, June 18 China Minsheng Banking's loans to Anbang Insurance Group amount to $100 million, and not 100 billion yuan ($15 billion) as rumoured, bank chairman Hong Qi told shareholders, adding that the loans are secure, local media Caixin reported.
DUBAI, June 18 Low oil prices may dampen most Gulf stock markets on Sunday but positive corporate news in Qatar may help that bourse continue to recover moderately from losses due to the economic sanctions against Doha.