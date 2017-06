Jan 31 Redflex Holdings Ltd

* Redflex traffic systems pty ltd (Redflex), has received confirmation from Victorian Department of Justice & Regulation

* Notice stating that DJR exercised its option to extend its maintenance of road safety cameras contract with Redflex until 31 Jan 2018

* Based on previous financial performance, anticipated that this extension will generate revenue of approximately A$3.6 million per annum for co