BRIEF-Oman's Sahara Hospitality H1 profit flat at 1.3 mln rials
* H1 net income after tax 1.3 million rials versus 1.3 million rials year ago
Jan 31 Comdirect Bank AG :
* Comdirect group closed 2016 financial year with a pre-tax profit of 120.7 million euros ($129.14 million), which was a significant increase on high level achieved in previous year (90.6 mln euros)
* Outlook for 2017: digital asset management and acquisition of Onvista AG
* Total number of customers climbed to 3.117 million in 2016, an increase of 127 thousand
* FY total income of comdirect group amounted to 381.6 mln euros. It exceeded previous year's record value (370.6 mln euros)
* At 215.4 million euros, FY net commission income was 6% below previous year's exceptionally high level (228.4 mln euros Source text - bit.ly/2kOJ3aD Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9347 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* H1 net income after tax 1.3 million rials versus 1.3 million rials year ago
BEIJING, June 18 China Minsheng Banking's loans to Anbang Insurance Group amount to $100 million, and not 100 billion yuan ($15 billion) as rumoured, bank chairman Hong Qi told shareholders, adding that the loans are secure, local media Caixin reported.
DUBAI, June 18 Low oil prices may dampen most Gulf stock markets on Sunday but positive corporate news in Qatar may help that bourse continue to recover moderately from losses due to the economic sanctions against Doha.