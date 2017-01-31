Jan 31 Investec Australia Property Fund :

* Intends to undertake partially underwritten rights offer to raise zar 1,530,000,000 through issue of 113,333,342 new units

* Rights offer units will be issued in ratio of 34.59683 new units for every 100 units held

* Issue at an issue price of zar 13.50 per rights offer unit