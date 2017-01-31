BRIEF-Oman's Sahara Hospitality H1 profit flat at 1.3 mln rials
* H1 net income after tax 1.3 million rials versus 1.3 million rials year ago
Jan 31 Caisse Regionale de Credit Agricole Mutuel Loire Haute-Loire :
* FY consolidated net income group share 111.3 million euros ($119 million), up 4 percent
* FY consolidated gross operating profit 178.5 million euros, down 7.7 percent
* FY consolidated net banking income 432 million euros, down 1.2 percent
* Basel 3 liquidity ratio 104.03 percent at end of Dec 2016
* Cost of risk contracted significantly (down by 31.7 percent) over FY
* Solvency ratio at Sept 30, 2016 at 20.2 percent
* Proposes dividend of 2.90 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9355 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* H1 net income after tax 1.3 million rials versus 1.3 million rials year ago
BEIJING, June 18 China Minsheng Banking's loans to Anbang Insurance Group amount to $100 million, and not 100 billion yuan ($15 billion) as rumoured, bank chairman Hong Qi told shareholders, adding that the loans are secure, local media Caixin reported.
DUBAI, June 18 Low oil prices may dampen most Gulf stock markets on Sunday but positive corporate news in Qatar may help that bourse continue to recover moderately from losses due to the economic sanctions against Doha.