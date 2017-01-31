Jan 31 Britvic Plc :

* Trading statement

* "Strong start to year, confident of meeting market expectations"

* Q1 revenue of £351.0m, an increase of 4.3 pct on prior year

* Strong start to year was underpinned by volume growth of 3.9 pct.

* " new financial year has started well with group revenue 4.3 pct ahead of last year, continuing good progress we made as a business in prior year"

* "encouragingly all our key markets have delivered revenue growth."

* "will deliver full year results in line with market expectations."

* France revenue increased 6.3 pct with branded portfolio in strong growth, led by fruit shoot and pressade, whilst lower margin private label revenue continued to decline.

* Ireland revenue increased 6.4 pct, with both counterpoint and our branded business performing well.

* International division reported a 19.8 pct increase in revenue, compared to a 13.8 pct decline in q1 last year and was largely as a result of a 14.1 pct increase in volume

* Brazil generated a 7.9 pct increase in revenue, with arp increasing 17.1 pct as we continued to mitigate inflationary input costs. Volume declined reflecting volatile macro environment.

* Acquisition of bela ischia remains on-track to complete by end of march and as well as delivering significant cost synergies