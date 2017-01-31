Jan 31 Nordnet AB

* Q4 operating income decreased by 3 percent to SEK 314.0 million vs year-ago 322.4 million

* Q4 operating profit decreased by 5 percent to SEK 107.7 million vs year-ago 113.2 million

* Profit after tax for the period was unchanged and amounted to SEK 87.4 million vs year-ago 87.5 million

* Says board of directors proposes a dividend of SEK 1.00 per share vs year-ago SEK 1.30

* Reuters poll: Q4 net profit was seen at SEK 87 million, dividend at SEK 1.18 per share