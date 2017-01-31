Jan 31 SSE Plc
* Trading statement
* SSE Plc completed Q3 of its financial year on 31 December
2016.
* For 2016/17 SSE remains on target to achieve a return to
growth and deliver adjusted earnings per share* of at least 120
pence
* For 2016/17 SSE still expects to report an annual increase
in full-year dividend that at least keeps pace with RPI
inflation
* Progress with its capital investment programme for
2016/17, which is now expected to be around 1.75 bn stg
* Period since our interim results has featured volatile
wholesale energy market conditions and, during november and
december in particular - CEO
* Despite these issues, and several persistent uncertainties
in aspects of operating environment, SSE is well placed -ceo
