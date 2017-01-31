Jan 31 Shell
* Shell to sell package of UK North Sea assets to Chrysaor
for up to $3.8bn
* Including an initial consideration of $3 bn and a payment
of up to $600m between 2018-2021 subject to commodity price
* With potential further payments of up to $180m for future
discoveries
* Shell expects to record an accounting gain on sale against
values of both Shell and former BG assets included in package
* Decommissioning costs associated with package are
currently expected to be $3.9bn, of which shell will retain a
fixed liability of $1bn and chrysaor will assume remaining
liability
* Deal is subject to partner and regulatory approvals, with
completion expected in second half of 2017. Transaction's
effective date is 1 July 2016
* On completion, around 400 staff are expected to transfer
to Chrysaor
