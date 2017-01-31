BRIEF-Oman's Sahara Hospitality H1 profit flat at 1.3 mln rials
* H1 net income after tax 1.3 million rials versus 1.3 million rials year ago
Jan 31 Investor AB
* Says net asset value per share at end of quarter was SEK 393
* Proposes dividend of 11.00 SEK/share vs year-ago 10.00 SEK
* During the fourth quarter, we invested SEK 1 bln in Ericsson, as we believe new CEO Borje Ekholm and his team will be able to gradually realize the long-term potential of the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* H1 net income after tax 1.3 million rials versus 1.3 million rials year ago
BEIJING, June 18 China Minsheng Banking's loans to Anbang Insurance Group amount to $100 million, and not 100 billion yuan ($15 billion) as rumoured, bank chairman Hong Qi told shareholders, adding that the loans are secure, local media Caixin reported.
DUBAI, June 18 Low oil prices may dampen most Gulf stock markets on Sunday but positive corporate news in Qatar may help that bourse continue to recover moderately from losses due to the economic sanctions against Doha.