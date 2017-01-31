Jan 31 Investor AB

* Says net asset value per share at end of quarter was SEK 393

* Proposes dividend of 11.00 SEK/share vs year-ago 10.00 SEK

* During the fourth quarter, we invested SEK 1 bln in Ericsson, as we believe new CEO Borje Ekholm and his team will be able to gradually realize the long-term potential of the company