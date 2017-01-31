BRIEF-Oman's Sahara Hospitality H1 profit flat at 1.3 mln rials
* H1 net income after tax 1.3 million rials versus 1.3 million rials year ago
Jan 31 Statoil Asa
* Aibel and Aker Solutions have, on behalf of the licence partners, been awarded contracts for hook-up and commissioning assistance for the Johan Sverdrup field centre, phase 1, off Norway
* Says contracts have a total value of slightly less than NOK 1.3 billion ($156.34 million), excluding options
* Says Aibel has been awarded contract for hook-up and commissioning of drilling platform on Johan Sverdrup field centre in 2018
* Aker Solutions separately said its NOK 900 million part of the contract would be split about 50/50 with Kvaerner Source text: bit.ly/2jpllFx Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3153 Norwegian crowns)
BEIJING, June 18 China Minsheng Banking's loans to Anbang Insurance Group amount to $100 million, and not 100 billion yuan ($15 billion) as rumoured, bank chairman Hong Qi told shareholders, adding that the loans are secure, local media Caixin reported.
DUBAI, June 18 Low oil prices may dampen most Gulf stock markets on Sunday but positive corporate news in Qatar may help that bourse continue to recover moderately from losses due to the economic sanctions against Doha.