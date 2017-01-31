BRIEF-Oman's Sahara Hospitality H1 profit flat at 1.3 mln rials
* H1 net income after tax 1.3 million rials versus 1.3 million rials year ago
Jan 31 Kuwait Finance House
* FY consol net profit 165.2 million dinars versus 145.8 million dinars year ago
* FY consol operating revenue 659.6 million dinars versus 702.9 million dinars year ago
* Board recommends cash dividend of 17 percent, 10 percent bonus shares for year 2016
* Approves capital increase to 576. 6 million dinars from 524.2 million dinars via 10 percent proposed bonus shares issue
BEIJING, June 18 China Minsheng Banking's loans to Anbang Insurance Group amount to $100 million, and not 100 billion yuan ($15 billion) as rumoured, bank chairman Hong Qi told shareholders, adding that the loans are secure, local media Caixin reported.
DUBAI, June 18 Low oil prices may dampen most Gulf stock markets on Sunday but positive corporate news in Qatar may help that bourse continue to recover moderately from losses due to the economic sanctions against Doha.