BRIEF-Oman's Sahara Hospitality H1 profit flat at 1.3 mln rials
* H1 net income after tax 1.3 million rials versus 1.3 million rials year ago
Jan 31 LXI REIT:
* Intention to raise 200 mln stg
* Today announces its intention to launch an initial public offering ("IPO") of ordinary shares in LXI REIT Plc
* Will be managed by LJ Capital Limited and advised by LXI REIT advisors
* Peel Hunt Llp is acting as sole sponsor, broker, placing agent and intermediaries offer adviser to company
* Placing programme will allow company to issue up to 200 million further ordinary shares in 12 months from date of publication of prospectus Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
BEIJING, June 18 China Minsheng Banking's loans to Anbang Insurance Group amount to $100 million, and not 100 billion yuan ($15 billion) as rumoured, bank chairman Hong Qi told shareholders, adding that the loans are secure, local media Caixin reported.
DUBAI, June 18 Low oil prices may dampen most Gulf stock markets on Sunday but positive corporate news in Qatar may help that bourse continue to recover moderately from losses due to the economic sanctions against Doha.