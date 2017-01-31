BRIEF-Oman's Sahara Hospitality H1 profit flat at 1.3 mln rials
* H1 net income after tax 1.3 million rials versus 1.3 million rials year ago
Jan 31 Bank of Maharashtra Ltd :
* Dec quarter net loss 1.83 billion rupees versus net profit of 890.6 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter interest earned 29.22 billion rupees versus 32.55 billion rupees year ago
* Dec quarter provisions 5.85 billion rupees versus 3.45 billion rupees year ago
* Dec quarter gross NPA 15.08 percent versus 14.08 percent previous quarter
* Dec quarter net NPA 10.67 percent versus 9.94 percent previous quarter Source text: bit.ly/2jpJpsa Further company coverage:
* H1 net income after tax 1.3 million rials versus 1.3 million rials year ago
BEIJING, June 18 China Minsheng Banking's loans to Anbang Insurance Group amount to $100 million, and not 100 billion yuan ($15 billion) as rumoured, bank chairman Hong Qi told shareholders, adding that the loans are secure, local media Caixin reported.
DUBAI, June 18 Low oil prices may dampen most Gulf stock markets on Sunday but positive corporate news in Qatar may help that bourse continue to recover moderately from losses due to the economic sanctions against Doha.