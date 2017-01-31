Jan 31 ICICI Bank Ltd

* Dec quarter net profit 24.42 billion rupees

* Dec quarter gross NPA 7.91 percent versus 6.82 percent previous quarter

* Dec quarter net NPA 4.35 percent versus 3.57 percent previous quarter

* Consensus forecast for Dec quarter profit was 21.7 billion rupees

* Dec quarter interest earned 136.18 billion rupees versus 133.46 billion rupees year ago

* Dec quarter provisions 27.13 billion rupees versus 28.44 billion rupees year ago

* Says there has been a significant increase in volume and value of debit card and credit card transactions in november and december 2016

* The profit, gross NPA and net NPA alerts were first sourced from TV and were later confirmed from a company press release at the National Stock Exchange Source text: bit.ly/2jpLt3o Further company coverage: