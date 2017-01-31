Jan 31 Seres Therapeutics Inc
* Seres Therapeutics announces key findings from SER-109
Phase 2 study analyses
* Seres Therapeutics Inc - FDA discussions are ongoing
regarding a new, redesigned clinical study for SER-109
* Seres - misdiagnosis of C. Difficile recurrent infection
in some patients, suboptimal dosing contributed to reported
SER-109 Phase 2 study outcome
* Seres - saw statistically significant increase in richness
of commensal spore-forming bacterial species in patients treated
with SER-109, versus placebo
* Seres Therapeutics Inc says no issues regarding product
quality or formulation were identified which would have impacted
Phase 2 study results
* Seres Therapeutics Inc - also assessed whether SER-109
dose impacted degree of microbiome changes observed
* Seres Therapeutics - also conducted thorough and detailed
investigation of potential impacts of manufacturing and
formulation changes implemented in Phase 2 study
* Seres - dose used in SER-109 Phase 2 study may have been
suboptimal in certain patients, and may have resulted in a "less
robust drug effect"
