Jan 31 National Association of Software and
Services Companies:
* NASSCOM - suggestion is that administration and the
legislative wing should carefully calibrate the conditions
keeping in mind the skill shortage in the US.
* NASSCOM - raising wage levels for dependent companies
alone will defeat basic objective;non-dependent companies can
continue to bring in skilled workers at lower wage levels
* NASSCOM - bill does not treat all IT service companies
with H-1B visa holders equally, and the provisions are biased
against H-1B dependent companies
* NASSCOM - Lofgren bill contains provisions that may prove
challenging for Indian IT sector, will also leave loopholes that
will nullify objective of saving american jobs
* NASSCOM - bill does nothing to consider regional
variations in salary structure, which could help some states and
hurt others.
* NASSCOM - bill does nothing to address the underlying
shortage of stem-skilled workers
* NASSCOM - NASSCOM will continue to engage with the US
administration and legislators both directly and through
government of India
Source text - (It is important to point out that this bill has
just been introduced and will need to go through several
legislative discussions at the US Congress and Senate before
this can become a law. The Lofgren Bill contains provisions that
may prove challenging for the Indian IT sector and will also
leave loopholes that will nullify the objective of saving
American jobs. NASSCOM said it will continue to engage with the
US administration and legislators both directly and through
Government of India. The focus would be on highlighting the
value contribution of India's IT sector as a "net creator" of
jobs in the US where it has helped American businesses by
providing high-skilled IT solutions in order to innovate, open
new markets, and expand operations - creating thousands of jobs
for Americans.)