Jan 31 Enerplus Corp :
* Enerplus' 2017 capital budget is $450 million
* Enerplus Corp - Q4 2017 liquids production guidance is
45,000 - 50,000 barrels per day
* Enerplus Corp - Q4 2017 total production guidance is
92,000 - 97,000 boe per day
* Enerplus - 2017 funds flow expected to be balanced with
capital spending and dividend payments at us$55 per barrel wti
and us$3.00 per MCF NYMEX
* Enerplus Corp - Q4 2016 production averaged approximately
89,000 boe per day
* Enerplus Corp - targeting annual liquids production growth
of approximately 20% per year through 2019
* Enerplus Corp - total company annual production growth is
targeted at approximately 10% per year through 2019
* Enerplus Corp - has added additional crude oil hedges to
protect its capital plans
* Enerplus Corp - has an average of 18,000 barrels per day
of crude oil protected in 2017 and 11,500 barrels per day of
crude oil protected in 2018
