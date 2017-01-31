Jan 31 HWA AG :

* Adopted reorganisation concept, which is already being implemented, will result chiefly in a significant reduction of vertical integration and downsizing of internal capacity in certain areas that will be contracted out in future

* Current headcount of 320 is to be reduced by around 10 - 15% as part of programme

* At latest, HWA AG will communicate a forecast for 2017 alongside publication of annual figures for 2016 at end of April