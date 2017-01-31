Jan 31 Esthetics International Group Bhd

* signing of distribution agreement between a wholly-owned subsidiary of EIG and Frostbland Pty Ltd

* deal grants Frostbland exclusive right to sell Clinelle skin care products in Australia, New Zealand And South Pacific Islands for 5 yrs

* "agreement is expected to positively contribute to future profits, earnings per share and net assets of EIG." Source text (bit.ly/2kbXA18) Further company coverage: