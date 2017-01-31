UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 31 Tillys Inc
* Tilly's Inc declares special dividend of $0.70 per share
* Tillys Inc - raises Q4 earnings outlook
* Tillys Inc - renews credit facility for 3 years
* Tillys Inc - comparable store sales, which include e-commerce sales, for Q4 ended January 28, 2017 increased 0.1 pct
* Sees Q4 2016 operating earnings per share $0.21 to $0.22
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources