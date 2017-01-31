Jan 31 Shopper's Stop Ltd

* Dec quarter net profit 190.1 million rupees

* Dec quarter total income from operations 10.11 billion rupees

* Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 224.5 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 8.96 billion rupees

* Shopper's Stop Ltd consensus forecast for Dec-quarter profit was 184.50 million rupees

* Says post demonetisation, Nov sales turned weak; Dec saw upswing in sales

* Says focus on amalgamating offline and online retail will continue