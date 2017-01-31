UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 31 Under Armour Inc
* Under Armour - Given lower-than-anticipated revenue in Q4, will not be able to reduce SG&A spend in the near term - Conf Call
* Under Armour - Lower-than-expected North American apparel sales , co's largest, most profitable unit, disproportionally pressures co's overall growth rate in Q4
* Under Armour - Q4 gross margin down 3.2 percentage points, out of which 2.3 percentage points impacted by higher discounts and promotions - Conf Call
* Under Armour - Expects Q1 revenue to grow at a mid-single-digit range as Q4 conditions in North America carry over -Conf Call
* Under Armour - Expects Q1 2017 gross margin to be down about 100 basis points - Conf Call
* Under Armour - Expects Q1 2017 operating loss of about $12 to $14 million- Conf Call
* Under Armour - Planning for inventory growth to be higher than revenue growth for the first three quarters of 2017 - Conf Call
* Under Armour - "This year, we are targeting a $400 million capex number" - don't see capex massively increasing in next 2 yrs - Conf Call Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources