Jan 31 Under Armour Inc

* Under Armour - Given lower-than-anticipated revenue in Q4, will not be able to reduce SG&A spend in the near term - Conf Call

* Under Armour - Lower-than-expected North American apparel sales , co's largest, most profitable unit, disproportionally pressures co's overall growth rate in Q4

* Under Armour - Q4 gross margin down 3.2 percentage points, out of which 2.3 percentage points impacted by higher discounts and promotions - Conf Call

* Under Armour - Expects Q1 revenue to grow at a mid-single-digit range as Q4 conditions in North America carry over -Conf Call

* Under Armour - Expects Q1 2017 gross margin to be down about 100 basis points - Conf Call

* Under Armour - Expects Q1 2017 operating loss of about $12 to $14 million- Conf Call

* Under Armour - Planning for inventory growth to be higher than revenue growth for the first three quarters of 2017 - Conf Call

* Under Armour - "This year, we are targeting a $400 million capex number" - don't see capex massively increasing in next 2 yrs - Conf Call