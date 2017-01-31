Jan 31 Signet Jewelers Ltd

* Signet Jewelers announces senior organizational changes to drive growth

* Signet Jewelers Ltd - expands digital expertise through appointment of Brian A. Tilzer to board of directors

* Signet Jewelers Ltd - appointment of Brian A. Tilzer to board of directors

* Signet Jewelers Ltd - promotion of Sebastian Hobbs, UK managing director, to newly created role of president and chief customer officer

* Signet Jewelers Ltd - creating a new president & chief customer officer role Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: