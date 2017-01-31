EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Jan 31 Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc :
* Q1 turnover of 137.4 million naira versus 396.2 million naira year ago
* Q1 loss before taxation of 248.4 million naira versus profit of 51.9 million naira year ago Source : bit.ly/2kLo0GO Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: