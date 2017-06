Jan 31 African Bank Investments Ltd :

* HEPS expected to be at least 26.55 cents lower HEPS of 29.50 cents for six months ended March 31 2016, reflecting decrease of at least 90 pct

* Says profit after tax of 491 mln rand (2015: 1,287 mln rand) for six months ended March 31 2016

* Significant change in earnings was mainly due to Stangen exiting its relationship with African Bank Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)