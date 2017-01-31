Jan 31 Ecsponent Ltd

* Intends to raise up to 50 million rand by way of a partially underwritten renounceable rights offer

* 333,333,292 new ordinary shares will be offered at a subscription price of 15 cents per rights offer share

* Capital raised through rights offer will be applied towards streamlining group's operations