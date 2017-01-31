Jan 31 Hca Holdings Inc
* Says there has not been significant movement across our
market with payers entering the provider space- conf call
* Says we're not seeing any significant competitive
dynamics to date nor do we see it in the foreseeable future -
conf call
* Says health policy is something we're concerned about and
we're following very closely in washington - conf call
* Hca holdings says if there's a repeal of aca, there will
be replacement. What that will look like and how many lives it
will cover, we don't know
* Says we continue to see demand growth in our markets -
conf call
* Says remain very optimistic with our guidance for 2017 and
then we will have to see how things work out later in the year
