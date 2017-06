Jan 31 Getin Holding SA :

* Amsterdam-based LC Corp BV (LC Corp) acquires 755 shares of Getin Leasing for 25.9 million zlotys ($6.46 million) from Getin Holding

* The acquisition of the 10.02 percent stake in Getin Leasing by LC Corp follows the sale agreement from March 2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0106 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)