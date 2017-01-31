Jan 31 Lonza Group AG says
* Following the announcement on 15 December 2016
regarding the contemplated acquisition of Capsugel, Lonza
launches an accelerated bookbuilding by offering up to 5.0
million registered shares
* As a result, Lonza's share capital will increase by a
maximum of 9.4 percent of the share capital as currently
registered in the commercial register
* net proceeds from the capital increase are intended to be
used to partially finance the acquisition of Capsugel
* Transaction will be executed by way of a primary placement
("placement") of shares excluding subscription rights of
existing shareholders
* new shares are expected to be listed and admitted to
trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange on 3 February 2017
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Zurich newsroom)