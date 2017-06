Jan 31 Zoopla Property Group Plc :

* Proposed placing of up to 5 pct of issued share capital to part-fund acquisition of Hometrack

* Placing will be used to fund part of 120 mln stg consideration (on a cash-free, debt-free basis) payable in connection with acquisition of hometrack.co.uk ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)