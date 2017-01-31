Jan 31 Eli Lilly And Co -
* Lilly CEO says if all Alimta patents are upheld, drug will
be exclusively marketed in the U.S. till 2022
* Lilly says quarterly revenue growth was led by volume:
conf call
* Lilly says new products generated $700 million in qtrly
revenue, including Trulicity & Cyramza: conf call
* Lilly says U.S. sales of Taltz were largely due to initial
stocking: conf call
* Lilly CEO says he & Pres Trump did not get into
collaborative policy detail in terms of the U.S. pricing
environment: conf call
* Lilly CEO: "I left the meeting with confidence in the
people who would be working closely as (pricing) legislation
moves forward"
* Lilly CEO "I would be reluctant here to get into
specifics" on ACA "because we have not seen specifics on the
repeal but we are preparing for all scenarios "
* Lilly CEO: "We can do more to speed up our innovation
into that market (China), which has an undeniable long-term
opportunity for the sector"
* Lilly says we are prepared for a Humalog biosimilar
* Lilly says its too early to say whether amyloid-beta
hypothesis for alzheimer's disease is wrong; bace inhibitors
data will shed more light on that
* Lilly CEO: "I don't see a change in general approach when
it comes to business development": conf call
* Lilly CEO: If there's no signal with Merck's bace
inhibitor program for alzheimer's (expected later this year) "I
think we would have to do some thinking"
* Lilly says we are "thinking big" about the opportunity for
Jardiance with new CV indication and new treatment guidelines:
conf call
* Lilly CEO says was encouraged overall after meeting with
trump; anticipates legislative changes to be rapid, but cannot
share any detail on timing
* Lilly CEO says the breadth of Lilly portfolio & focus on
volume growth, should insulate company from any possible changes
in terms of rebates & PBM's
* Lilly CEO says it is not aiming to drive more exclusive
formulary coverage, and plans to compete based on the
differentiation of their products
* Lilly CEO says PBM's were not the center piece of
discussion with trump; mostly the discussion revolved around how
to bring more value to consumers
