Jan 31 Nikkei :

* Kikkoman Corp is expected to report operating profit of about 28 billion yen ($249 million) for the nine months ended in December, up 3% on the year - Nikkei

* Kikkoman Corp's overall sales were likely more or less flat at slightly above 310 billion yen for the nine months ended in December - Nikkei

* For the full year through March, Kikkoman projects a 3 percent slide in operating profit to 31.5 billion yen - Nikkei