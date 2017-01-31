Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Jan 31 (Reuters)
* Roche said to consider options for diabetes unit including sale- Bloomberg, citing sources
* Alternatives being weighed also include a partial sale of Roche's diabetes business or a spinoff; sale could fetch as much as $5 billion- Bloomberg, citing sources Source bloom.bg/2knSjG5
SAO PAULO, June 16 Cambuhy Investimentos Ltda and GP Investments Ltd are among firms considering a bid for Brazil's Alpargatas SA, the maker of Havaianas flip flops, whose controlling shareholders are already working on a sale, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
