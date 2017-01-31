Jan 31 Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd
* Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd - Taken delivery of two
ultramax ice-class 1c dry bulk carriers from Oshima shipyard in
Japan
* Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd - Ships were ordered in
2013 by Pangaea's 50% owned joint venture company, Nordic Bulk
Ventures Holding, Ltd.
* Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd - co has purchased its JV
partner's 50% interest in NBVH, which will give company full
control of both new ships
* Pangaea Logistics Solutions - bulk destiny financed under
sale-leaseback transaction for total of $21 million
* Pangaea Logistics Solutions - counterparty to long-term
contract of affreightment was acquired by new entity that
assumed coa under its existing terms
* Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd - contract employs three
company vessels in a shuttle service, and extends through 2025
