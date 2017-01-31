Jan 31 Ruby Tuesday Inc :
* Ruby Tuesday - on January 31, 2017, entered seventh
amendment and waiver relating to its previously-disclosed
four-year revolving credit agreement
* Ruby Tuesday - also entered into loan modification
amendment and waiver relating to certain of its mortgage loan
obligations
* Ruby Tuesday - under mortgage loan modification and
waiver, first tennessee granted co permanent waiver relating to
loan documents event of default
* Ruby Tuesday-among other things, seventh amendment and
waiver amends termination date of senior credit facility from
December 3, 2017 to June 2, 2017
* Ruby Tuesday- under amendment, lenders under senior credit
facility granted co permanent waiver relating to senior credit
facility event of default
Source text: (bit.ly/2jseQSk)
Further company coverage: