Jan 31 Ruby Tuesday Inc :

* Ruby Tuesday - on January 31, 2017, entered seventh amendment and waiver relating to its previously-disclosed four-year revolving credit agreement

* Ruby Tuesday - also entered into loan modification amendment and waiver relating to certain of its mortgage loan obligations

* Ruby Tuesday - under mortgage loan modification and waiver, first tennessee granted co permanent waiver relating to loan documents event of default

* Ruby Tuesday-among other things, seventh amendment and waiver amends termination date of senior credit facility from December 3, 2017 to June 2, 2017

* Ruby Tuesday- under amendment, lenders under senior credit facility granted co permanent waiver relating to senior credit facility event of default