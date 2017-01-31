UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 31 Noranda Income Fund
* Noranda Income Fund announces agreement with Glencore Canada for purchase of concentrate and sale of metal
* Noranda Income Fund - Initial term of supply and processing agreement expires on May 2, 2017
* Noranda Income Fund - Glencore Canada will supply fund with all of its zinc concentrate requirements for 12 month period ending April 30, 2018
* Noranda Income Fund - Glencore Canada has renewed supply and processing agreement for a five year term that will end on May 2, 2022
* Noranda Income Fund- Board of trustees has announced suspension of future monthly distributions to unitholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources