Jan 31 Altria Group Inc

* U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company voluntarily recalls certain smokeless tobacco products manufactured at its Franklin Park, Il facility

* USSTC - Initiated recall after receiving eight consumer complaints of foreign metal objects, including sharp metal objects, found in select cans

* USSTC - Complaints have been received from consumers in Indiana, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin And Ohio

* USSTC - Products at issue were manufactured solely in USSTC's Franklin Park, Il facility and distributed nationally

* USSTC - Instructing wholesalers and retailers to segregate recalled products from their inventories Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: